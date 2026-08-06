RTM: Manosphere Report Card!

In this episode of Repairing the Manosphere, Paul Elam is joined by Shah for a blunt Manosphere Report Card — an honest assessment of where the modern manosphere has helped men, where it has failed them, and whether “red pill” content is still serving men or quietly keeping them trapped inside the same gynocentric system it claims to oppose.



We’ll look at the strongest contributions the manosphere has made over the last decade: waking men up from blue pill assumptions, exposing uncomfortable truths about dating, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, female entitlement, male disposability, and the cultural contempt directed at men.



But we’ll also ask the harder questions.



Has the manosphere helped men build better lives, or mostly trained them to become better competitors in the female approval marketplace? Has “getting better with women” become a trap? Have PUA, game, and social circle strategies moved men toward self-respect and autonomy, or kept them sculpting themselves for female preference? Has the manosphere overused concepts like hypergamy until they sometimes replace deeper analysis?



This discussion will grade the manosphere on truth-telling, male accountability, relationship advice, marriage and family analysis, mental health, and genuine red pill liberation.



The goal is not to tear everything down. The goal is to separate what is useful from what is still blue pill thinking with red pill branding.



If the manosphere is going to be useful to men, it has to move beyond anger, grievance, woman-watching, and tactics for female access. It has to help men build self-respect, autonomy, accountability, male friendship, discernment, and non-gynocentric lives.



That is the report card.



This is Shah Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@thisisshah

Shah's paper in New Male Studies - HOW THE DOWRY SYSTEM CHECKS HYPERGAMY

https://www.newmalestudies.com/OJS/index.php/nms/article/view/436/498



The Manomyth:





Join the red pill men's meetings at XY Crew:

https://paulelam.com/welcome-to-xy-crew/



Book personal coaching sessions with Paul here: https://paulelam.com/booking-new-client-questionnaire/



