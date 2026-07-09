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Paul Elam's Substack

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RTM #9 Is the Manosphere Red Pill or Blue?

A discussion (kind of) with Shah, Rollo Tomassi, and Michael Sartain
Paul Elam's avatar
Paul Elam
Jul 09, 2026

LANGUAGE WARNING: Folks, this was a discussion that was destined for fireworks before it started. Consequently, there is language in this episode that may be offensive to some, though as I recall I managed to make it through this without engaging my own potty mouth.

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