LANGUAGE WARNING: Folks, this was a discussion that was destined for fireworks before it started. Consequently, there is language in this episode that may be offensive to some, though as I recall I managed to make it through this without engaging my own potty mouth.
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RTM #9 Is the Manosphere Red Pill or Blue?
A discussion (kind of) with Shah, Rollo Tomassi, and Michael Sartain
Jul 09, 2026
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