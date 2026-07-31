A World Without Men with Aaron Clarey

What would happen if men simply disappeared from the economy, the family, and public life?



In this walkthrough of Aaron Clarey’s A World Without Men: An Analysis of an All-Female Economy, we examine the book’s central argument: that modern society often undervalues men while remaining deeply dependent on their labor, productivity, risk-taking, infrastructure, and participation.



Using Clarey’s charts, calculations, and thought experiments, we explore how men and women contribute differently across the economy—and what those differences might mean in a hypothetical male-only or female-only society.



Topics covered include:



• How women reportedly view men, ranging from affection and tolerance to hostility

• Men’s and women’s estimated contributions to gross domestic product

• Female employment across major industries

• Clarey’s models of hypothetical men-only and women-only economies

• The distinction the book draws between “real,” “critical,” “marginal,” and “worthless” economic activity

• Declining male labor-force participation

• Rising inactivity among younger and working-age men

• Historical changes in the number of hours worked by men and women

• Changes in men’s average retirement age

• The declining share of the population working in construction, farming, trades, and other essential industries

• Men’s willingness to live with very few possessions or domestic comforts

• Declining marriage and fertility rates

• The growing percentage of men ages 25–34 living with parents or relatives

• Survey data suggesting that many young men have never asked a woman out—or have not done so in more than a year



This is not simply a discussion about the relative economic impact of men and women. It is an examination of interdependence, economic specialization, social incentives, and the consequences of treating men as unnecessary.



Clarey’s book presents a deliberately provocative scenario. Whether you agree with every assumption or calculation, A World Without Men raises important questions about the work men perform, the risks they accept, the institutions they maintain, and what society might lose if increasing numbers of men disengage completely.



Aaron Clarey:



YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@AaronClarey



Website: https://assholeconsulting.com/



Get the Book: https://tinyurl.com/46us2284



Paul Elam

Website: https://paulelam.com/



Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Paul_Elam



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