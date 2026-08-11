The Manomyth: A Hero's Journey for Men

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.3The Manomyth: A Hero's Journey for Men Part Two - InitiationPaul ElamAug 11, 20263ShareTranscriptHope you enjoy! PDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPaul Elam's SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPaul ElamRecent PostsRTM: Manosphere Report Card!Aug 6 • Paul ElamThe Manomyth: A Hero’s Journey for Men - Part OneAug 2 • Paul ElamA World Without Men with Aaron ClareyJul 31 • Paul ElamRTM #9 Is the Manosphere Red Pill or Blue?Jul 9 • Paul ElamReclaiming Masculinity: Overcoming the Need to People PleaseJun 29 • Paul ElamInterview with Arthur Kwon LeeJun 29 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere Ep. 7 - Debunking Romance with Hannah WallenJun 26 • Paul Elam