Interview with Arthur Kwon Lee

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.12Interview with Arthur Kwon LeeA very interesting and honest chat with Mr. LeePaul ElamJun 29, 202612ShareTranscriptYou can reach Arthur Kwon Lee on the following platformsYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ArthurKwonLeeX: https://x.com/badaznSome impressive art here: https://www.arthurkwonlee.com/Substack: ARTHUR KWON LEEARTHURKWONLEE.COMBy 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐫 𝐊𝐰𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐞Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPaul Elam's SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPaul ElamRecent PostsReclaiming Masculinity: Overcoming the Need to People PleaseJun 29 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere Ep. 7 - Debunking Romance with Hannah WallenJun 26 • Paul ElamWhy Compromised Men Never Benefit From Defective WomenJun 14 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere #5 - Simping Las VegasJun 11 • Paul ElamThe PUA QuestionJun 5 • Paul ElamAre Men's Rights Under Attack?Jun 3 • Paul ElamInterview with Paul: Ask a Brotha PodcastMay 29 • Paul Elam