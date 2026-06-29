Paul Elam's Substack

Paul Elam's Substack

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Interview with Arthur Kwon Lee

A very interesting and honest chat with Mr. Lee
Paul Elam's avatar
Paul Elam
Jun 29, 2026

You can reach Arthur Kwon Lee on the following platforms

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ArthurKwonLee

X: https://x.com/badazn

Some impressive art here:

https://www.arthurkwonlee.com/

Substack:

ARTHUR KWON LEE
ARTHURKWONLEE.COM
By 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐫 𝐊𝐰𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐞

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