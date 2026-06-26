Repairing the Manosphere Ep. 7 - Debunking Romance with Hannah Wallen

Romance is not harmless fantasy. For men, it often functions as programming.

In this episode of Repairing the Manosphere, Paul Elam is joined by Hannah Wallen of the Honey Badger Brigade to break down the romantic ethic: the cultural script that teaches men to pursue, prove, provide, rescue, sacrifice, compete, and seek validation through women.



What gets sold as love often trains men to accept disposability as virtue.



And here is the uncomfortable part: much of the modern Manosphere, while claiming to be red pill, has become one of the main purveyors of that same ethic. Many content creators will vehemently deny it, but their message often remains female-centered: become more attractive, get higher status, make more money, dominate the dating market, and win female approval on better terms.



That is not liberation. It is upgraded simping with a red pill vocabulary.



Paul and Hannah examine how the romantic ethic disadvantages men, inflates female entitlement, distorts relationships, and undermines the possibility of honest, reciprocal love. Drawing on Hannah’s experience as both a woman and a men’s advocate, this conversation challenges not only mainstream romantic mythology, but also the Manosphere’s role in keeping men trapped inside it.



This is not about hating women.



It is about telling men the truth — including the truth many “red pill” influencers do not want examined.



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