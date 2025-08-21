Paul Elam's Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Discussion: William Seremak
Another family court nightmare. This time, a man is fighting back
Aug 21
•
Paul Elam
7
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion: William Seremak
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
49:48
The Discussion: A Male Space
Aug 7
•
Paul Elam
21
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion: A Male Space
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
1:02:07
June 2025
The Discussion: The Spanish Manosphere with D'Agosta
Jun 25
•
Paul Elam
7
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion: The Spanish Manosphere with D'Agosta
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2:04:30
May 2025
The Discussion - The Gold Pill Emerges
Another Talk with This is Shah
May 27
•
Paul Elam
17
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion - The Gold Pill Emerges
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
1:15:06
The Discussion - Janice Fiamengo
A great discussion with Janice here.
May 20
•
Paul Elam
and
Janice Fiamengo
24
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion - Janice Fiamengo
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
1:26:41
April 2025
The Discussion
Federal family policy with Dr. Stephen Baskerville and This is Shah
Apr 25
•
Paul Elam
17
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
1:13:35
The Discussion - Michael Sayen
More on marriage, the church and the law
Apr 22
•
Paul Elam
18
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion - Michael Sayen
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
59:02
The Discussion
Far from Eden
Apr 12
•
Paul Elam
20
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
1:01:52
March 2025
The Discussion
The Military's Rape Lie Culture
Mar 29
•
Paul Elam
12
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
54:25
A Discussion on Indian Family Law
Be Thankful You Live in the West
Mar 25
•
Paul Elam
10
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
A Discussion on Indian Family Law
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
55:20
February 2025
The Discussion
What is Masculinity?
Feb 25
•
Paul Elam
13
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
1:17:44
The Discussion - What Does She Bring to the Table?
Feb 8
•
Paul Elam
12
Share this post
Paul Elam's Substack
The Discussion - What Does She Bring to the Table?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
1:23:25
© 2025 Paul Elam
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts