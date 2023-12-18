Welcome!

Welcome to my Substack! If you’re familiar with my work, you know me as a provocative and often-foulmouthed pontificator on men’s issues. Hopefully, you also know me as someone who cares deeply about those issues and the men affected by them.

What you may not know about me is that I have recently surrendered my life and will to Jesus Christ. Best thing that has ever happened to me.

Being saved in Christ means change. Powerful, revolutionary change to the core of who you are as a human being. I can say in all honesty that from the moment of my salvation, I haven’t felt the slightest desire to provoke or breed conflict with anyone. Quite the contrary, I feel averse to it.

That said, the writing that will be presented on this Substack will certainly cause offense to some, outrage to others. But it won’t be out of malicious trolling on my part. It’ll be because I’ll be talking honestly about what I see in the world around me from the perspective of my walk with Jesus. You’ll just hear it without the hostility and intentional offense so common to my earlier work. You’ll also get it without the vulgarity, even as I continue to work on my own spontaneous potty mouth in my personal life.

What I pray to bring to this Substack is thoughtful, engaging, and helpful commentary for Christian men, delivered with unapologetic red pill sensibilities in mind. I feel certain that non-Christian men will find it useful as well. My plan is to post an essay once every couple of weeks. I’ll add them as podcasts at some point soon.

So, with that let me say welcome again. Feel free to DM me on X with any questions, suggestions, or comments. I am looking forward to this, the next chapter in my work for men and boys.