Are Men's Rights Under Attack?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript145Are Men's Rights Under Attack?A discussion with The Rational FemalePaul ElamJun 03, 2026145ShareTranscriptVisit The Rational Female here: https://www.youtube.com/@therationalfDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPaul Elam's SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPaul ElamRecent PostsWhy Compromised Men Never Benefit From Defective WomenJun 14 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere #5 - Simping Las VegasJun 11 • Paul ElamThe PUA QuestionJun 5 • Paul ElamInterview with Paul: Ask a Brotha PodcastMay 29 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere: MGTOW w/Terrence PoppMay 28 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere - Episode 2: 5 Things Tradcons Get Dead WrongMay 21 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere - Episode 1 How We Got Here as Men (Video)May 15 • Paul Elam