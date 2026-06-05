The PUA Question

Pickup artistry has been one of the most controversial branches of the manosphere. Some men credit it with helping them overcome fear, develop confidence, improve communication, understand attraction, and stop pedestalizing women. Others argue that PUA can become manipulative, performative, woman-centered, and ethically compromised — especially when the goal becomes control rather than connection.



In this episode, we take a serious look at both sides.



What does PUA get right?

Where does it go wrong?

Can learning attraction help men become stronger and more socially competent?

Or does it risk keeping men trapped in female validation, sexual performance, and artificial masculinity?



This is not a hit piece. Matt Cross is a smart, experienced voice in this space, and this conversation is meant to challenge the ideas without personalizing the disagreement. The goal is to ask better questions about what PUA teaches, what kind of man it produces, what kind of women it attracts, and whether any of it belongs in a healthier, repaired manosphere.



This discussion includes:



Cold approach, confidence, and rejection tolerance

Communication skills versus scripted performance

Attraction versus manipulation

Game, ethics, and male self-respect

Whether PUA helps men grow or keeps women at the center of their lives

What men should keep, reject, or outgrow from pickup culture



The central question:



Does PUA help men become freer, stronger, and more self-directed — or does it simply make them better at chasing female approval?