Why Compromised Men Never Benefit From Defective Women

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript7Why Compromised Men Never Benefit From Defective WomenAn honest conversation with The Kosher ClinicianPaul ElamJun 14, 20267ShareTranscriptVisit The Kosher Clinician here: https://www.youtube.com/@thekosherclinicianDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPaul Elam's SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPaul ElamRecent PostsRepairing the Manosphere #5 - Simping Las VegasJun 11 • Paul ElamThe PUA QuestionJun 5 • Paul ElamAre Men's Rights Under Attack?Jun 3 • Paul ElamInterview with Paul: Ask a Brotha PodcastMay 29 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere: MGTOW w/Terrence PoppMay 28 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere - Episode 2: 5 Things Tradcons Get Dead WrongMay 21 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere - Episode 1 How We Got Here as Men (Video)May 15 • Paul Elam