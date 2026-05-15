Repairing the Manosphere - Episode 1 How We Got Here as Men (Video)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1371Repairing the Manosphere - Episode 1 How We Got Here as Men (Video)With ShahPaul ElamMay 15, 20261371ShareTranscriptGot the download sorted. PEDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPaul Elam's SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPaul ElamRecent PostsInterview with Paul: Ask a Brotha PodcastMay 29 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere: MGTOW w/Terrence PoppMay 28 • Paul ElamRepairing the Manosphere - Episode 2: 5 Things Tradcons Get Dead WrongMay 21 • Paul ElamNew Podcast: Repairing the ManosphereMay 12 • Paul ElamIs the Modern Church Failing Men?Apr 16 • Paul ElamMen's Rights and Undoing GynocentrismMar 29 • Paul ElamIs Chivalry Hurting MenMar 22 • Paul Elam