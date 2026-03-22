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Is Chivalry Hurting Men

A discussion with The Heroes' Forge
Paul Elam's avatar
Paul Elam
Mar 22, 2026

He’s asking all the right questions for the right reasons. Subscribe to his YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheHeroesForge

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