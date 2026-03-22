Is Chivalry Hurting Men

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1861Is Chivalry Hurting MenA discussion with The Heroes' ForgePaul ElamMar 22, 20261861ShareTranscriptHe’s asking all the right questions for the right reasons. Subscribe to his YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheHeroesForgeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPaul Elam's SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPaul ElamRecent PostsMen's Rights and Undoing GynocentrismMar 29 • Paul ElamFatherhood Under Attack -- What Every Man Needs to KnowFeb 24 • Paul ElamDr. Helen Smith: His Side: Men Speak Out on Dating, Marriage, and Life in AmericaFeb 3 • Paul ElamDitching the Romantic ModelDec 15, 2025 • Paul ElamInterview - The Million Men ProjectSep 3, 2025 • Paul ElamThe Discussion: William Seremak Hunger Strike - Part TwoAug 28, 2025 • Paul ElamThe Discussion: William SeremakAug 21, 2025 • Paul Elam