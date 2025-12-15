Paul Elam's Substack

Paul Elam's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ditching the Romantic Model

Interview with Anya Shakh
Paul Elam's avatar
Paul Elam
Dec 15, 2025

Subscribe to Anya’s YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@anyashakh

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Elam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture