Well Men, What Now? | w/Anya Shakh

The world has changed. The rules have changed. The expectations placed on men haven't. So where do men go from here?



Join Paul Elam on Repairing the Manosphere for an extended, candid conversation with Anya Shakh, host of Ancient Intelligence, men's coach, and commentator on masculinity, relationships, and modern gender dynamics.



For young men entering adulthood, the path forward is anything but clear. Higher education comes with staggering costs and uncertain returns. Housing is increasingly unaffordable. Economic security is harder to achieve. And when it comes to women, dating, marriage, and family, the expectations placed on men often seem disconnected from the realities they're living.



Meanwhile, men are still being told to step up, improve themselves, pursue women, get married, start families, and assume greater responsibility.



But responsibility to whom? For what? And on whose terms?



In this 90–120 minute discussion, Paul and Anya will explore the choices facing men in a world that appears increasingly uncertain about what it wants from them.



We'll examine the practical challenges of education, employment, financial independence, and building a sustainable adult life. But the heart of the conversation will be the questions surrounding women, dating, commitment, marriage, and pair-bonding.



Is legal marriage still a rational choice for men? What do men actually gain from relationships with women, and what risks are they expected to accept? Is a lifelong partnership possible without state involvement? What obligations, if any, do men have to women or to a society that frequently seems indifferent to their interests? And what should men do when the traditional promises of adulthood no longer appear to match reality?



We'll also ask whether men withdrawing from dating, marriage, and conventional social expectations are abandoning responsibility—or simply exercising their right to choose a different life.



These are the questions that routinely generate outrage, defensiveness, and accusations. They're also questions that deserve serious answers.



This won't be a shouting match or a contest to score points. Paul and Anya may approach these issues from different perspectives, but with mutual respect and a shared willingness to examine uncomfortable realities.



No sacred cows. No obligatory conclusions. And no assumption that men owe anyone a predetermined answer about how they should live.



Just a frank, friendly, and sometimes challenging conversation about the future facing men and the choices they have to make.



The question isn't what society wants men to become. The question is: Well men, what now?



Introducing Anya text: Anya Shakh is an online commentator, podcaster, and transformational coach whose work focuses on men's psychological development, masculinity, male-female relationships, and the cultural forces shaping modern dating and marriage.



Her work is particularly interesting because, although she approaches these subjects as a woman, she often challenges contemporary feminist narratives, criticizes hostility toward men, and argues that healthy masculinity should be encouraged rather than suppressed.