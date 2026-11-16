The campaign to dismantle the manosphere is gaining momentum, and the rhetoric is becoming increasingly aggressive.



In a remarkable wave of recent media coverage, the manosphere is being portrayed not simply as a collection of controversial ideas, but as a public health threat comparable to smoking, a breeding ground for misogyny, and a dangerous influence on boys and young men. Even a cause of terrorism.



The Guardian, The Independent, Metro, RTÉ, and other outlets are amplifying arguments published in The Lancet calling for a public health response to the manosphere. Meanwhile, researchers and commentators are drawing connections between online male-oriented communities, sexual violence, and the alleged radicalization of boys as young as eight.



But what exactly is being targeted? Andrew Tate? Pickup artists? Men’s rights advocates? Men who question feminist orthodoxy? Or any man who openly challenges prevailing narratives about gender, relationships, and male identity?



And who gets to decide where legitimate criticism ends and dangerous ideology begins?



Joining Paul Elam to examine these developments is Lucian Vălsan, a veteran men’s rights advocate and one of the original voices from the early days of A Voice for Men (AVFM). Lucian brings years of experience observing how men’s advocacy has been characterized, marginalized, and attacked by mainstream institutions.



Together, Paul and Lucian will examine the recent media offensive, the arguments being used to justify intervention, and the potentially far-reaching implications for freedom of expression, men’s advocacy, and the future of the manosphere.



Is this a legitimate response to identifiable harms, or are we witnessing the construction of a new moral panic designed to stigmatize and silence dissenting men?



And perhaps most importantly, if the manosphere is declared a public health hazard, what comes next?



Join us for a frank, unapologetic discussion about the growing institutional campaign against the manosphere, and what men can do about it.



Find more of Lucian at:

https://freedomalternative.com/

and on YouTube at: / freedomalternative



Think Clearly. Choose Wisely. Live Free.



SOURCES



The Guardian (Oct 29, 2026): “Manosphere and online misogyny should be treated as public health issues, say UK experts.”

www.theguardian.com/society/2026/oct/29/manosphere-online-misogyny-public-health-policy-lancet-report



The Lancet (Oct 31, 2026): “Reframing the manosphere: a public health response to a commercial ecosystem” (Viewpoint by Sarah J. Hawkes, Kent Buse, and others).

www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(26)02027-1/fulltext[](www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(26)02027-1/fulltext)



The Independent (Oct 29, 2026): “Manosphere must be treated as a public health problem like smoking, academics warn.”

www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/manosphere-meaning-smoking-lancet-health-b3075808.html[](www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/manosphere-meaning-smoking-lancet-health-b3075808.html)



RTE (Oct 30, 2026): “Manosphere must be treated as public health risk – report.” Highlights claims of links to violence against women and girls, mental-health issues, and the monetization of insecurity.

www.rte.ie/news/world/2026/1030/1597296-report-manosphere/[](www.rte.ie/news/world/2026/1030/1597296-report-manosphere/)

Metro (Oct 30, 2026): “Manosphere is as harmful on health as smoking, report finds.” Discusses the Lancet piece alongside references to figures such as Andrew Tate and claims about impacts on boys/young men (isolation, idealized body standards) and women (doxxing, threats).

metro.co.uk/2026/10/30/the-manosphere-must-tackled-a-public-health-problem-like-smoking-29749858/[](metro.co.uk/2026/10/30/the-manosphere-must-tackled-a-public-health-problem-like-smoking-29749858/)



Phys.org / The Conversation (Oct 16, 2026): “Sexual violence concepts launched online are spilling into the real world.” Examines how certain manosphere-associated ideas (and influencers like Tate) are linked by researchers to real-world attitudes and behaviors around sexual violence.

phys.org/news/2026-10-sexual-violence-concepts-online-real.html[](phys.org/news/2026-10-sexual-violence-concepts-online-real.html)



The Sunday Post (Nov 8, 2026): “Warnings ‘manosphere’ is teaching young boys to hate women.” Reports on a Scottish Violence Reduction Unit expert claiming exposure to such content is reaching children as young as eight, with classroom and behavioral consequences.

www.sundaypost.com/fp/warnings-manosphere-is-teaching-young-boys-to-hate-women/[](www.sundaypost.com/fp/warnings-manosphere-is-teaching-young-boys-to-hate-women/)



