What does it actually cost a man to attract a woman, build a relationship, and keep that relationship going? And more importantly, what is he getting in return?



This week on Repairing the Manosphere, Aaron Clarey returns to discuss his book, The Book of Numbers, and the uncomfortable mathematics of modern male-female relationships.



For generations, men have been conditioned to invest enormous amounts of time, money, energy, and emotional capital in the pursuit of women. Dating, courtship, marriage, maintaining a household, meeting expectations, and navigating the risks of divorce all come with a price tag. But how many men have ever stopped to calculate the actual return on that investment?



And how many would make the same choices if they understood the numbers before committing?



Aaron and Paul take a hard, unsentimental look at the economics of relationships, examining the costs men routinely accept, the benefits they expect, and the often considerable gap between the two.



But this conversation isn't just about identifying bad investments. It's about reducing exposure, cutting unnecessary costs, managing risk, and making smarter decisions about where men put their resources.



We'll explore why so many men approach relationships with a blank check, how romantic idealism can interfere with rational decision-making, and what changes when men begin treating their own time, money, freedom, and future as assets worth protecting.



The objective isn't to convince men to abandon relationships with women. It's to challenge the assumption that those relationships are automatically worth whatever a man is expected to sacrifice for them.



Because love may be priceless, but pursuing it certainly isn't.



Join Paul Elam and Aaron Clarey for a frank, numbers-driven conversation about the real cost of women, the risks men can avoid, and the importance of making relationship decisions with eyes wide open.



Repairing the Manosphere: Think Clearly. Choose Wisely. Live Free.



CONNECT WITH AARON CLAREY



Website: https://assholeconsulting.com/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcjX483N0jRI3qznYU0w3pg



Buy The Book of Numbers: https://tinyurl.com/2dej7k43



