Paul Elam's Substack

Paul Elam's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
May 16

Stimulating show, Gents.

One question: Some people argue that the shift from the bride price to the dowry increased the bargaining leverage of the woman, leading to women owning property, entering contracts, and eventually divorce. A similar dynamic is said to govern a wife’s employment. A wife with a job or other means is more financially “independent” (or at least has that illusion) and therefore more prone to divorce.

I was wondering how you answer these arguments.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Paul Elam and others
Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
May 14

I heard a real man is someone who produces more than they consume.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Elam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture