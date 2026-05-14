Hi Folks. This is the first episode of the new podcast. As it turns out YouTube won’t let me download my own podcast. Grrrrr! Going forward I will be recording it locally, so this will not be a problem. Indeed, I should soon be able to stream it live here in the near future. Apologies for the mishap!

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOXfnai0-o0JPk6M61lxEK4Rzmmy996Pl