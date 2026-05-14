Repairing the Manosphere Episode 1 How We Got Here as Men
With apologies
Hi Folks. This is the first episode of the new podcast. As it turns out YouTube won’t let me download my own podcast. Grrrrr! Going forward I will be recording it locally, so this will not be a problem. Indeed, I should soon be able to stream it live here in the near future. Apologies for the mishap!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOXfnai0-o0JPk6M61lxEK4Rzmmy996Pl
Stimulating show, Gents.
One question: Some people argue that the shift from the bride price to the dowry increased the bargaining leverage of the woman, leading to women owning property, entering contracts, and eventually divorce. A similar dynamic is said to govern a wife’s employment. A wife with a job or other means is more financially “independent” (or at least has that illusion) and therefore more prone to divorce.
I was wondering how you answer these arguments.
I heard a real man is someone who produces more than they consume.