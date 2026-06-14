Paul Elam's Substack

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Joesph J Esposito's avatar
Joesph J Esposito
5d

BRAVO! SHARED! TRUTH is what I live for and is something most people are devoid of. TRUTH is what drives me because most people reject it. The more people reject the TRUTH the more zealous I become to defend it.

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
4d

Your thoughts on the topic " Men were built for greater Purpose" reminded me the the days when only men manned sailing ships that were called "Man o' Wars". Women were not allowed to be crew members as they were known to down grade the ship's mission which was for the common good rather than individual satisfaction engrossed only by pleasure.

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