INSANITY IN INDIA: The Worst Place on Earth to Be a Man w/ Vasanth Veluri

India has become a battleground for men's rights, where allegations of abuse, crushing financial obligations, and a judicial system accused of profound anti-male bias can turn men's lives—and the lives of their families—upside down.



On this episode of Repairing the Manosphere, Paul Elam is joined by Indian men's rights activist Vasanth Veluri for an examination of what critics describe as one of the most hostile legal environments for men anywhere in the world.



Using actual news reports and documented court cases, we'll explore a disturbing pattern of injustice and ask how a legal system intended to protect vulnerable people can become a weapon against the innocent.



We'll examine:



Dowry abuse allegations: How accusations under India's dowry-related laws can result in the arrest and prosecution of husbands and multiple family members, sometimes including elderly relatives and allegations involving children, with serious concerns about insufficient evidence and due process.



The epidemic of male suicide: With hundreds of Indian men dying by suicide every day, we'll examine the devastating toll of marital conflict, family disputes, financial pressures, and legal battles.



Financial obligations imposed on men: How maintenance, alimony, and other legally enforced financial responsibilities can place extraordinary burdens on Indian men, even amid contentious divorce proceedings.



The presumption of male guilt: Examining cases that raise troubling questions about false allegations, gender-specific legislation, judicial bias, and the erosion of fundamental legal protections.



The fight for reform: What Indian men's rights advocates are doing to expose injustice, demand accountability, and secure equal treatment under the law.



This isn't a discussion built on abstract theories or speculation. We'll be looking at real cases, real headlines, and the real human consequences of a system that men's rights advocates say has abandoned the principle of equality before the law.



Is India offering the rest of the world a warning about what happens when gender politics replaces equal justice?



Join Paul Elam and Vasanth Veluri for a conversation about the lives being destroyed, the families caught in the crossfire, and the growing movement of Indian men demanding justice.



Repairing the Manosphere — because men's lives matter, even when the system acts like they don't.

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Paul Elam / Repairing the Manosphere:

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