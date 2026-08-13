Grievance Culture, Psychotherapy and Sex w/ Dr. Hannah Spier

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Psychobabble Podcast https://www.youtube.com/@psychobabblewithspier



Has therapy culture made people weaker—and has the manosphere fallen into the same trap?



In this episode of Repairing the Manosphere, psychiatrist Dr. Hannah Spier joins me for a wide-ranging conversation about modern therapy, feminism, psychiatric overdiagnosis, male grievance, female pathology, sex differences, marriage, and the psychology of avoiding responsibility.



We ask whether contemporary therapy has shifted from helping people change to helping them justify why they shouldn’t have to.



We also dig into Freud and the origins of the “talking cure.” Did early psychoanalysis mistake the cathartic relief of "hysterical" female patients for a universal model of psychological healing? And if men and women process distress differently, has modern therapy been built around assumptions that fit one sex better than the other?



But the criticism doesn’t stop with feminism or therapy culture.



The manosphere often condemns women for grievance, victimhood, narcissism, avoidance, and lack of accountability. But what happens when men build their own identity around betrayal, divorce, alienation or rejection?



At what point does “red pill awareness” become a wall of isolation and resentment?



We get into:



• Why validation can sometimes reinforce dysfunction

• Whether therapy culture rewards grievance and victimhood

• Female relational aggression and pathological behavior

• Feminism and the psychology of resentment

• Freud, hysteria, catharsis, and the “talking cure”

• Whether men benefit from psychotherapy

• The manosphere’s obsession with women

• When legitimate caution becomes fear-based living

• Why some men use criticism of women to avoid examining themselves

• Marriage, fatherhood, responsibility, and adult development

• Whether the manosphere has created its own version of therapy culture



If feminism can teach women to externalize blame, can the manosphere teach men to do the exact same thing?



And if the goal is genuinely to repair the manosphere, the answer can’t simply be: “Women are the problem.”



This conversation is about what happens when psychology, politics, and internet culture collide—and whether both men and women are being encouraged to choose grievance over growth.



