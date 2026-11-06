Defining a Real™ Man with Shah, Jon, and Paul

What makes a man masculine? Who gets to decide? And perhaps most importantly, whose interests are served by the definitions we're expected to live by?



In this episode of Repairing the Manosphere, Paul Elam is joined by Shah of This Is Shah and Jon of It's Complicated for a challenging examination of masculinity, manhood, and the often-unquestioned assumptions behind our ideas about what constitutes a "real man."



For generations, men have been told that masculinity means protecting, providing, sacrificing, enduring hardship, and putting the needs of others ahead of their own. The modern manosphere offers its own prescriptions, demanding dominance, wealth, sexual success, stoicism, and relentless self-improvement. But are these genuine expressions of masculinity, or competing versions of the same old social contract that measures men's worth by their performance and utility to others?



Are we describing what men naturally are, prescribing what we think they should become, or simply constructing another system of expectations that men must obey to earn respect?



And when we celebrate masculine duty, strength, and self-sacrifice, are we honoring men—or romanticizing a form of indentured servitude to women and society?



Paul, Shah, and Jon tackle some uncomfortable questions about biological reality, social conditioning, male autonomy, self-respect, and the difference between allegedly masculine virtues and socially imposed obligations. They'll also examine the logical and philosophical traps that arise when personal preferences, romantic expectations, and cultural ideals are presented as universal truths about manhood.



Is masculinity something inherent to men, or something they must continually prove? Can a man be masculine without being useful to women? Is a man who refuses traditional obligations less masculine, or simply more independent? And has the manosphere really liberated men from restrictive gender roles, or merely created a new collection of demands for them to satisfy?



This isn't another conversation about how men need to improve themselves to meet someone else's standards. It's a serious examination of the standards themselves, including those promoted by the manosphere.



Does being a real man require anything beyond being an adult male? And if we want men to become stronger, wiser, more capable human beings, must we first stop telling them what they have to be in order to qualify as men?



Join us for a candid, intellectually challenging discussion that questions some of the most deeply held beliefs about masculinity, including our own.



Repairing the Manosphere — where even the sacred cows of the manosphere aren't safe.



Visit our guests' YouTube channels:



Shah — This Is Shah

https://www.youtube.com/@thisisshah



Jon — It's Complicated

https://www.youtube.com/@ItsComplicatedChannel