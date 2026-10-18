Paul Elam's Substack

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The Rational Female's avatar
The Rational Female
Oct 19

People pleasing is very bad. It's fundamentally dishonest and is neither good for the person doing it nor the person on the receiving end of it. It also makes people have less respect for you.

I think it can also be cultural; in the UK for example, people are taught to be very polite and are not usually blunt or straightforward. Bluntness can be seen as rudeness. In other cultures, being blunt is more socially encouraged. Assertiveness in general is quite positive. I think a lot of people are taught to quietly suppress what they really think instead of assert themselves. Which again I think comes from dishonesty and people "wanting to be nice" which is actually quite fake.

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Charmayne| Psych n Stats Tutor's avatar
Charmayne| Psych n Stats Tutor
Oct 18

highly recommended for all 'you must comply or else' encounters; the crowdies will press~

hold the line

(I find at the person-to-person level it is rarer unless one has capitulated in the past with them, or they meet you with the incorrect premise that you will; needing an audience (hands to hold) is their Dutch courage; one's compliance in the scenario is needed though)

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