A**hole Mode: The Assertive Defusion Model

A practical framework for emotional self-governance and freedom from people-pleasing

Conceptual model developed from Paul Elam’s reported experience and counseling observations. This is a proposed coaching and self-help framework, not a clinically validated treatment.

Introduction | What ADM Is

Assertive Defusion Model (ADM) describes a deliberate, temporary change of mental posture at the moment an unwanted emotional impulse begins exerting pressure. In people-pleasing, that pressure commonly appears as an urgent need to gain approval, avoid disappointing someone, or escape guilt by agreeing. The first job is not to decide whether the feeling or request is justified. The first job is to place a steel boundary, emotionally speaking, between the individual and the impulse, so that the impulse no longer determines the next response.

ADM does not begin by arguing with a feeling, reasoning it away, or reassuring oneself. Any thought or emotional surge that presses for automatic compliance can be treated as a metaphorical intruder: its arrival is noticed, but its claim to authority is rejected immediately. The request, relationship, and relevant facts remain available. Evaluation comes only after the person has taken an assertive stance toward the pressure.

The fact that I feel compelled does not mean I am obligated.

The activating stance | “A**hole mode”

At the heart of ADM is a deliberately chosen and temporary mental posture that its originator calls “a**hole mode.” The phrase is intentionally provocative. It does not mean insulting others, becoming angry, or starting an argument. It means a state of quiet readiness: prepared to fight, but not fighting. The person adopts an unyielding, self-protective stance against an internal emotional demand, as though setting a steel barrier between conscious choice and the pressure to react.

That barrier is selective. The person does not fight the memory, eliminate the feeling (though it may eliminate or greatly reduce it), or declare the requester an enemy. The metaphorical “intruder” is the impulse’s attempt to seize control—not the person’s entire emotional life, and not a literal entity. The stance can be intense and absolutely firm without hostility. The person remains alert, emotionally present, and able to decide after the pressure has been denied authority.

The individual bears personal responsibility for creating this mindset on purpose. At the critical moment, he need not wait to feel calm or certain and need not earn permission through a logical debate with the impulse. He recognizes the pressure and deliberately activates his internal boundary: “You do not get to make this decision.” This is responsibility for the response, not blame for an unwanted thought having appeared.

The order is essential: recognize the pressing impulse; immediately enter a**hole mode; allow the thought and request to remain; only then examine facts, values, commitments, and options. The state is temporary. When a decision has been made or the intrusive pressure passes, the person intentionally releases the fighting readiness and returns to ordinary emotional openness. Permanent vigilance or battling every thought would defeat the purpose.

An internal cue might be: “Steel boundary. I am ready to stand my ground, but there is nothing I need to fight. The impulse does not decide; I do.” If the feeling does not disappear instantly, the boundary can still succeed by preventing an automatic, unwanted action.

Why people-pleasing is a form of emotional impulsivity

Emotional impulsivity is not limited to obvious outbursts. It can appear as reflexive agreement, needless apologizing, excessive reassurance, making promises one does not want to keep, or taking responsibility for another person’s feelings. These behaviors may look generous, thoughtful, or loving even when they are driven primarily by an inability to tolerate discomfort or possible disapproval.

The pattern can emerge with friends, relatives, colleagues, strangers, and people one dates or hopes to date. The setting changes; the mechanism does not. The individual feels pressure to earn acceptance, and that pressure tries to become a command.

ADM inserts an assertive boundary between emotional pressure and behavior. Critically, it is not a demand to conduct thoughtful analysis while the impulse is still in command. It is a refusal to let the impulse command anything at all. Once the boundary is in place, the individual can judge the actual situation more freely.

The shared five-step process

· Notice the pressuring thought, feeling, or impulse as soon as it appears.

· Immediately activate the temporary steel boundary: reject the impulse’s claim to direct you.

· Remain aware of the request and circumstances without debating the impulse or suppressing the facts.

· From that protected stance, assess actual responsibilities, preferences, commitments, and options.

· Choose an appropriate response, then release a**hole mode and resume ordinary engagement.

The objective is not to make all emotion disappear or to reject feelings as information. It is to stop an automatic emotional demand from holding decision-making authority. The originator reports that shame sometimes switches off instantly; others may instead gain enough distance to act thoughtfully while discomfort remains.

Section I | Proactive ADM for People-Pleasing

The presenting problem

A client is asked to do something he does not genuinely want to do. Before evaluating the request, he feels compelled to agree. Later, he resents the inconvenience and may blame the requester, although the requester may simply have asked a reasonable question. Shame follows because the client knows he failed to express his boundary.

The pattern is not always a failure of boundaries: real coercion, dependency, retaliation risk, or manipulation may constrain the person’s ability to refuse. ADM applies most directly where a meaningful choice actually exists.

The people-pleasing cycle

· Someone makes a request or signals a preference.

· Fear, guilt, shame, or anticipation of disapproval creates pressure to accommodate.

· The individual agrees or adjusts himself without honestly consulting his preferences or capacity.

· The decision conflicts with what he actually wants or can reasonably provide.

· Resentment rises and may be directed toward the other person.

· Shame about the unasserted boundary reinforces self-criticism, and the pattern repeats.

A request is not an obligation. Anxiety about saying no is not evidence that no is wrong.

The boundary protocol

1. Catch the automatic yes

Notice the reflex to say yes and the pressuring thoughts—“I can’t disappoint them” or “They’ll think I’m selfish.” Do not begin by debating whether the request is reasonable. Recognize that the urge to comply is trying to make the decision.

2. Raise the steel boundary immediately

Before weighing the merits, intentionally enter a**hole mode. Refuse the internal compliance reflex the right to answer for you: “No. This pressure does not choose for me.” Aim the firmness at the emotional command, never at the requester.

3. Keep the request in view

Stay fully aware of what the person asked, without treating guilt or feared disapproval as an order. You can feel the pressure without obeying it. The boundary creates room for judgment; it does not predetermine a refusal.

4. Decide on the merits

Only after the internal boundary is established, ask whether you want to do it, whether it is your responsibility, what it costs, and whether you can freely own your answer. A voluntary yes can be as assertive as a no.

5. Communicate cleanly

Say yes, no, or propose an alternative. Avoid overexplaining solely to buy emotional comfort. If you have already agreed, fulfill the obligation or renegotiate it honestly rather than silently resenting it.

A practical script

“I appreciate you asking. I can’t take that on.” Or: “I can help for an hour on Saturday, but I can’t handle the whole project.” The aim is not a harsh response; it is an honest one.

When approval feels especially important

The urge to please may be strongest with someone whose affection, attention, or acceptance the individual particularly wants—including a girlfriend, boyfriend, spouse, or someone he is pursuing. That heightened emotional stake does not change the sequence: steel boundary first, judgment second. Neither attraction nor fear of losing the connection grants the impulse authority to decide.

If resentment has already appeared

Use reactive ADM to interrupt shame without denying the mistake: “I agreed when I should have paused. That is my decision to learn from.” Examine whether the requester behaved unfairly, whether a boundary can now be renegotiated, and what response would avoid repeating the same situation.

Markers of improvement

· The person can pause before answering instead of reflexively agreeing.

· Decisions better reflect his preferences, obligations, and realistic capacity.

· Resentment and post-agreement self-reproach decrease.

· He can tolerate another person’s disappointment without becoming needlessly hostile or self-punitive.

Conclusion | Emotional Self-Governance

People-pleasing begins to lose its hold at the moment an internal emotional demand attempts to become an obligation. The individual does not first argue about whether the demand is legitimate. He immediately builds a temporary steel boundary and refuses the pressure authority. Only then does he consider the request and the facts. This protects the freedom to give a genuine yes or no, whether the other person is a casual acquaintance, a close friend, or someone he shares his life with.

First the boundary. Then the judgment. A feeling may be information; it is not the decision-maker.

The aim is not to wage permanent war on thoughts, to become indifferent to others, or to make refusal a personal identity. It is to summon a brief, personally chosen state of readiness, protect the mind from automatic emotional command, and then return to deliberate decisions and ordinary emotional openness. This is not license to become an a**hole toward others. It is the freedom to stop being governed by the fear of displeasing them.

Scope and safeguards

ADM is a proposed coaching and self-help framework, not a clinically validated standalone therapy. “Intruder” is a metaphor for the pressure of thoughts and impulses, not a reason to mistrust ordinary feelings or perceive external threats. Immediate dismissal of emotional authority does not excuse ignoring genuine duties, coercion, or harm. Some people may find an adversarial metaphor increases thought suppression or internal conflict; if so, a gentler distancing approach may be preferable. Persistent disabling anxiety, compulsive rituals, trauma symptoms, or significant sleep disruption warrant qualified professional assessment.